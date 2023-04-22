BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car appears to have driven into the Popeyes restaurant on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday night.
The Popeyes is across the street from the News 4 studio. A News 4 photographer arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, where multiple police cars were on scene. The car drove into the back of the building. A second car has damage.
News 4 has reached out to police for more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.