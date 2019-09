BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a career fair in Buffalo early next month.

The fair will take place October 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Buffalo Grand Hotel (120 Church Street).

The fair will feature hundreds of job opportunities.

More information can be found by calling (877) 561-5627, emailing contact@ncfairs.com or by clicking/tapping here.