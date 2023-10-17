BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Carmelite nuns of Buffalo have received permission to relocate from the Monastery of the Little Flower of Jesus to the Diocese of St. Augustine in Florida, the group announced in a letter.

The nuns have been connected to the Diocese of Buffalo for more than 100 years through the Discalced Carmelite Monastery, which was originally located on Cottage Street and eventually moved to its current location on Carmel Road in North Buffalo.

“When this monastery was built, this was a quiet area on the outskirts of the city. Now, however, we no longer have the silence and solitude which are requisite for a cloistered community,” the letter stated.

The move to St. Augustine will provide the sisters with “an ideal location for [their] life of contemplative prayer.”

“All in the Diocese of Buffalo wish to impart on Mother Teresa and her Community all the love and gratitude for their century of service to Western New York in God’s love as they relocate to the Diocese of St. Augustine,” Bishop Michael Fisher said in a statement within the letter.