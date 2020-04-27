Casa Di Pizza reopening to help employees who had trouble collecting unemployment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local pizzeria is stepping up to help employees struggling to stay afloat.

Casa Di Pizza on East Mohawk Street closed a couple of weeks ago to practice social distancing and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The owner tells us because of this decision, many of his staff have had trouble collecting unemployment.

He tells us he decided to reopen the shop to get his staff working.

The owner tells us his staff is excited to be back at work.

The restaurant will continue following safe guidelines by only allowing a few employees to work at a time.

He says the pizza shop will do takeout, curbside, and free deliveries to all of Western New York.