BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The case against a Cheektowaga man charged with shooting a restaurant manager will head to the grand jury.

Anthony Jones waived his right to a felony hearing today in City Court.

Prosecutors say he got into an argument with a Jim’s Steakout manager Sunday morning.

This happened outside of the Main Street location in Buffalo.

After that argument police say Jones shot the manager in the back.

Paramedics rushed the victim to ECMC.

He survived.