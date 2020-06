BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The case against the man accused of firing shots at Buffalo Police officers will head to the grand jury.

Pablo Alicea waived his felony hearing today.

Police say he started shooting at Buffalo Police during a search warrant at a home on Niagara Street last month.

No one was hurt.

Police tell us they found heroin inside the home.

He’s facing several charges including attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s scheduled to be back in court next month.