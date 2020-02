Billy Eichner arrives at night one of the Television Academy’s 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new movie to be filmed in Buffalo, starring Billy Eichner, is seeking locals to be cast as extras.

The film from Universal Studios will be a romantic comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow.

The extras being sought will portray members of the LGBTQ community and other city residents. Filming is set to start in April.

Those who are interested can click/tap here and look for “Untitled Romantic Comedy.”