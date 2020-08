BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--Health insurers are responding to Mayor Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein after they called on them to cover the cost of COVID-19 testing for their members.

BlueCross BlueShield says reports of health insurers not covering employer required, back-to-work COVID testing for healthy workers are incomplete, and therefore misleading.