Catching up with Bills fans who made the trip to Kansas City

KANSAS, M.O. (WIVB)– It’s not the game Bills Mafia wanted to see. For much of the game, the Bills trailed the Chiefs and the hope of making it to the Super Bowl began to fade.

Even though the Bills didn’t walk away with the win, we know the Bills Mafia certainly enjoyed themselves.

Fun was had where Bills Mafia was tailgating and folding tables were broken.

All of the festivities took place in Parking Lot X.

Some fans News 4 spoke with made the long trek in the car to show their support.

Jason Lovallo from Buffalo said, “It’s a 15 Hour Dr. We left last night. We got here at 10 o’clock this morning, went straight to Al‘s. There’s a lot of bills fans there. We had to make the drive, we couldn’t go to any games this year we had season tickets here for 19 years. This is an absolutely beautiful turnout.”

“Awesome. This is the place to be. There’s probably 1000 people here right now. Buffalo. Yeah,” said Amanda Kurzawa.

There were about a thousand fans tailgating with Amanda and Jason.

Bills Mafia came out in full force in Kansas City.