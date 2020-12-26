Catching up with Buffalo residents after Christmas snowfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New Yorkers had to break out the snowplows and snow brushes this morning after they woke up to covered cars and sidewalks.

But other than that, it was clear skies this Christmas afternoon.

Many took advantage of the break in the weather by heading out to Delaware Park.

That includes one couple we spoke with who just moved to the area two weeks ago after living in North Carolina, they tell us they were happy to have a white Christmas but thankful it was only a few inches.

“It’s fresh air and it’s beautiful to see the snow and see the park. We haven’t seen snow in quite some time being from North Carolina and we just wanted to get out and enjoy it.” New Buffalo Resident

“The weather is much different. Last year we had palm trees, you could jump in the pool and things like that but we like being up here.” New Buffalo Resident

It’s certainly not pool weather, but I’m sure people in Buffalo are thankful conditions aren’t as bad as many feared.

Still, some roadways remain icy so if you are out and about celebrating the holiday, take it easy, go a little slower and get to your destination safely.