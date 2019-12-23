Catholic Charities appoints new President & CEO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deacon Steve Schumer has been announced as the new President and CEO of Catholic Charities.

Schumer’s appointment, which is effective January 6, comes after a five-month search.

He will take over for retiring President and CEO Dennis Walczyk, who joined Catholic Charities in 1997 as Chief Operating Officer, and became CEO six years later.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, we are delighted that Deacon Steve Schumer has accepted this opportunity to now lead the vital Catholic Charities organization forward at a critical time,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger. “His deep commitment to ministry and service reflect the core mission and purpose of Catholic Charities, namely, to lift and enable those most vulnerable in our communities and provide essential wrap-around services so that their lives are not solely defined by their struggles and challenges. Grateful as we are for Dennis Walczyk’s many contributions, we have full confidence that Deacon Steve’s vision and strong leadership skills will ensure that we reach many more individuals and families throughout Western New York who stand to benefit from Catholic Charities’ extensive professional capabilities and services.”

Schumer, who currently serves at Our Lady of Charity Parish in south Buffalo, was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Buffalo Diocese in 2014. He was a Catholic Charities ambassador from 2014 to 2018.

For more than 33 years, Schumer served in various roles for M&T Bank in Buffalo.