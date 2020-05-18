Catholic Charities HOPE Day set for May 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Charities says the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving, HOPE Day, will be on Friday, May 22 in Western New York.

Officials tell us the first $58,750 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar, with gifts from anonymous donors, in the effort to reach the annual Appeal goal of $10 million.

Since January, Appeal 2020, which helps fund Catholic Charities’ programs and services across WNY, raised $6,574,934 or 65% of the goal.

Catholic Charities says HOPE Days have brought in more than $920,000 for the annual Appeal in the last two years.

HOPE Day donations can be made here.

The Appeal 2020 runs through June 30.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.