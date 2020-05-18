Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement, provides daily briefing at Roswell Park
Catholic Charities HOPE Day set for May 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Charities says the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving, HOPE Day, will be on Friday, May 22 in Western New York.

Officials tell us the first $58,750 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar, with gifts from anonymous donors, in the effort to reach the annual Appeal goal of $10 million.

Since January, Appeal 2020, which helps fund Catholic Charities’ programs and services across WNY, raised $6,574,934 or 65% of the goal.

Catholic Charities says HOPE Days have brought in more than $920,000 for the annual Appeal in the last two years.

HOPE Day donations can be made here.

The Appeal 2020 runs through June 30.

