Catholic Charities launching Appeal 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Charities is launching its 2020 Appeal, the annual campaign to raise money for charitable work in the local area.

At 10:30 a.m., this year’s fundraising goal, theme and important Appeal dates will be announced.

Buffalo’s Apostolic Administrator, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, will be present for the conference.

The annual Appeal helps funds 51 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across western New York. These include basic needs assistance, counseling, job training and education.

