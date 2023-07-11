BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s Catholic Charities Appeal campaign didn’t quite reach its goal, but it came close.

Catholic Charities announced Tuesday morning that Appeal 2023 garnered more than $9.1 million, which is 96 percent of its $9.5 million goal.

“Over the last 100 years, we have certainly had our challenges, but Catholic Charities continues to stand ready as a beacon of hope to our neighbors of all faiths in need,” Catholic Charities President and CEO Deacon Steve Schumer said.

Through the Appeal, Catholic Charities helps fund 57 programs and services they administer across western New York, as well as a number of Diocesan ministries through Fund for the Faith. The services include food pantries, education, family safety and stabilization, refugee assistance and substance use treatment.

Appeal 2023 Chair Dr. Adam Sumlin says there were nearly 24,000 donors in this year’s campaign.

“When we come together, so much good can be accomplished for the many individuals, families and children who rely on the funds raised through the Appeal and the vital services offered,” Dr. Sumlin said. “Thanks to your generosity, families become stabilized and safe, young adults receive their education goals, and individuals find hope and healing through counseling.”

Donations to Catholic Charities can be made here.