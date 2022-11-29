BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santa has elves in Buffalo! The Ladies of Charity elves at Catholic Charities are preparing for Santa’s Workshop by seeking donations, recipients, and volunteers to help brighten the holidays for children in need throughout western New York. They are part of the WNY Holiday Partnership. Catholic Charities’ Christmas program will serve infants to teenagers.

Donations of toys, books, and stocking stuffers, especially items for ages 10 and older, are now being collected at Catholic Charities’ Ladies of Charity at 1122 Broadway in Buffalo, Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Are you interested in volunteering to help organize and pack the gifts? If so, call (716) 895-4001. Santa’s Workshop referrals are first come, first served, and must go through a Catholic Charities caseworker. For referrals, call Catholic Charities’ Central Intake at 716-856-4494.