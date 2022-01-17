Catholic Charities to reveal goal of 2022 Appeal on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, Catholic Charities will launch its annual Appeal campaign.

The fundraising effort helps collect money for 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities, as well as several ministries.

Last year’s fundraising goal was $10 million, but it’s not clear what this year’s will be. That will be announced on Wednesday. The theme and patron saint for this year will be revealed that day, as well.

The announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m.