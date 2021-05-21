Catholic Diocese of Buffalo: Masks can be off during mass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is letting people take off their masks during mass this weekend.

They say people will not be asked whether they’ve gotten the vaccine. People are still asked to wear the mask when going in and out of church or anytime where there’s movement or close contact.

The diocese also advises church administrators to review their mask policies for rectory offices.

“Pastors and Administrators should evaluate current policies for rectory offices when individuals may be at their work area versus when visitors arrive and whether or not masks should be required for visitors.”

