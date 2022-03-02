BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Financial challenges have led Catholic Health to cut nearly three dozen members of its workforce.

“Affecting a person’s livelihood through a workforce reduction is an extremely difficult decision to make,” Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said. “Our system, like all healthcare providers in western New York, is being faced with unprecedented financial challenges from pandemic recovery to accelerating labor costs. The lack of recognition and action by local insurance companies and some elected officials makes these decisions just the beginning of what is to come for other health providers in our region. We hope those in power have the courage to address these challenges immediately and realize this current path will lead to limiting access to care in our region, which would be truly unfortunate.”

The company says this week, 34 of its 9,000+ employees were let go. Most of those jobs were in information technology and other corporate services.

Catholic Health says these cuts won’t affect their current efforts to fill clinical and service positions. Those who were released “will receive transition services and other support, including severance packages and outplacement assistance,” they said.