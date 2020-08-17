Catholic Health, CWA agree to contract extensions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health and the Communications Workers of America (CWA) have agreed to one-year contract extensions.

This applies to registered nurses and CWA-represented associates at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and the St. Joseph Campus.

“Catholic Health and CWA Leadership felt that extending these contracts was the most prudent approach given the uncertainty of the coming months; and most importantly, to learn more about the long-term effects of the pandemic on healthcare in our community,” said Mark A. Sullivan, president & CEO of Catholic Health.

A vote on the contract extensions was held this past Thursday after the six contracts were set to expire on June 30, 2020. The new extensions are in effect through June 30, 2021.

Bargaining had been put on hold in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Negotiations for new multi-year contracts are expected to continue early next year.

