Catholic Health hospitals file unfair labor practice charges against CWA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health says it’s union workers are more worried about making noise than negotiating a new contract.

Last week, hundreds of union workers picketed outside Mercy Hospital demanding a fair contract.

They’re represented by the Communications Workers of America, or CWA.

Catholic Health says it’s had enough, and has filed unfair labor practice charges against the union. It says CWA has been making proposals that are “predictably unacceptable.”

Catholic Health says its contract with the union expires on September 30. And the CWA has already said its members at Mercy Hospital will strike if a new deal isn’t made.

To that, Catholic Health says:

“The hospital will hire licensed, experienced and vaccinated temporary replacement nurses and qualified healthcare workers to care for patients should the union decide to take associates away from patients during a pandemic.”

We reached out to the union for a response to Catholic Health’s allegations. We’re waiting to hear back.