Catholic Health hosts car seat safety check

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is helping keep babies safe in the car.

A car seat safety check was held at the office in downtown Buffalo Saturday. Experts warn 90% of babies leaving the hospital are put in a seat that’s either installed or harnessed incorrectly.

Christina Lewis from Catholic Health told us, “Because if you buy the best seat in the world, if you don’t install it properly and how to harness your child in it properly, it’s not going to give you the best benefit.”

Catholic Health holds these car seat safety checks, the first Saturday of every month.