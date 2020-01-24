Catholic Health launches online chat feature

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is offering a new way for patients to get in contact with professionals.

The organization is launching an online chat feature, and it’s the first local health system to do so.

Catholic Health says that in 2019, the system had more than 750,000 visits to the “providers” and “locations” sections of its website.

“People frequently visit our website to find a doctor or confirm a location, but often have additional questions. With our chat feature, they can get the information they need quickly from our specially-trained representatives,” said Barb McManus, vice president of marketing for Catholic Health. “This is another way for us to provide personalized service and enhance the patient experience.”

The website’s new chat feature is easy to access. By going to the “providers” or “locations” tab at the site, a chat bubble will automatically appear on the lower right side of the page.

From there, site users will be able to chat with a HealthConnection representative. HealthConnection is Catholic Health’s community call center, located in the organization’s downtown headquarters.

These representatives will help website users get connected with doctors based on their specialty and location. In addition to that, they’ll also help users register for Catholic Health-hosted events.

Representatives are available to chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a website user contacts HealthConnection during off hours, they can leave a chat email message that will be answered on the next business day.

The feature is also mobile phone and tablet-friendly.

By phone, HealthConnection can be reached at (716) 447-6205.