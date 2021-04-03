Catholic Health making sure kids are riding safely with car seat safety classes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is helping with child car safety.

The healthcare system held a car seat check at its administrative center on Genesee Street Saturday.

Families work one-on-one with a technician to make sure everything is set up correctly.

Manager Of Clinical Education For Women’s Services Christina Lewis said, “It’s amazing how many kids are riding unsafe and their parents have no idea. There’s a lot of common errors, with installation with their car seats. So, nationwide they think about 8 to 10, or 8-to-9 excuse me, is used incorrectly in the car.”

Catholic Health holds one of these safety checks every month.

If you want to sign up, click here.