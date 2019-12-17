Catholic Health releases list of most popular baby names for 2019

Breaking News
Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Naming a child can be hard to do, right? Parents-to-be may spend a lot of timing building lists of what to name their newborn boy or girl.

Some name them after family members, others after their favorite celebrities.

Catholic Health released this year’s top 10 list of most popular baby names with Charlotte topping the girls’ list and Liam topping the list for boys. Charlotte and Liam dethroned last year’s top names, Emma and Lucas.

New to the list this year is Harper, Sophia, and Amelia for the girls and Oliver, Joseph, and Wyatt for the boys.

See the full list below:

Girls 20192018Boys 20192018
CharlotteEmmaLiamLucas
EmmaEvelynNoahJack
OliviaCharlotteOliverLogan
AveryGraceJacksonBenjamin
AvaNoraBenjaminLiam
HarperAriaMichael Jackson
SophiaAvaMasonHenry
EvelynAveryJosephJames
AmeliaIsabellaWyattMason
IsabellaOliviaJackMichael/Noah

This list includes births at Sisters of Charity Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

