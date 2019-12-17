Catholic Health releases list of most popular baby names for 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Naming a child can be hard to do, right? Parents-to-be may spend a lot of timing building lists of what to name their newborn boy or girl.

Some name them after family members, others after their favorite celebrities.

Catholic Health released this year’s top 10 list of most popular baby names with Charlotte topping the girls’ list and Liam topping the list for boys. Charlotte and Liam dethroned last year’s top names, Emma and Lucas.

New to the list this year is Harper, Sophia, and Amelia for the girls and Oliver, Joseph, and Wyatt for the boys.

See the full list below:

Girls 2019 2018 Boys 2019 2018 Charlotte Emma Liam Lucas Emma Evelyn Noah Jack Olivia Charlotte Oliver Logan Avery Grace Jackson Benjamin Ava Nora Benjamin Liam Harper Aria Michael Jackson Sophia Ava Mason Henry Evelyn Avery Joseph James Amelia Isabella Wyatt Mason Isabella Olivia Jack Michael/Noah

This list includes births at Sisters of Charity Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.