WNY can begin reopening on Tuesday
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Catholic Health resumes full elective surgery schedule this week

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–After approval from the State Department of Health, Catholic Health will resume its full elective surgery schedule this week.

Officials say they now test all patients for COVID-19 before surgery. They are also working with families to keep them updated while they are not able to wait on-site during a procedure.

Catholic Health says it has been able to keep its surgical hospitals virtually COVID-free by transferring nearly all the COVID patients to the treatment facility at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga and St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park.

“In addition to the new processes we put into place, our COVID Continuum at St. Joseph Campus and the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center is enabling us to provide a safer care environment for our elective surgery patients,” said Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health.

Catholic Health has also been performing elective surgery procedures at Mount St. Mary’s in Lewiston since early May.

