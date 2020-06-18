Live Now
Erie County officials provide COVID-19 update
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Catholic Health to resume visitations on Saturday

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health will resume hospital visitations on Saturday.

There will be limits on the number of visitors at a time, and all visitors will go through health screening. Also, face masks will be required.

At Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital’s Main St. campus, visitation of inpatients will be allowed from 2-6 p.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss