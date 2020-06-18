Catholic Health to resume visitations on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health will resume hospital visitations on Saturday.

There will be limits on the number of visitors at a time, and all visitors will go through health screening. Also, face masks will be required.

At Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital’s Main St. campus, visitation of inpatients will be allowed from 2-6 p.m.

