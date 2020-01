BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health has welcomed its first baby of 2020.

Eden Dzubella was born at Sisters of Charity Hospital at 1:35 a.m. She weighs six pounds and 13.2 oz, and is 18.78 inches long.

She and her mother, Julia, are doing well.

This year, all first-born babies at Catholic Health’s maternity hospitals (Sisters of Charity Hospital Main Campus, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Mercy Hospital of South Buffalo) were girls.

We will share a photo of baby Eden when it’s available!