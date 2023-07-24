BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are looking for those responsible for two separate incidents of vandalism at Cazenovia Park in Buffalo over the weekend.

Officials say the first incident occurred between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, when unknown individuals broke glass bottles, broke a mirror in a bathroom, tore the sink from the wall, threw trash cans into the road and ripped plants from the ground. Authorities say that a female worker was harassed during the ordeal as well.

The vandalism continued on Sunday, when around 6 p.m. vandals smashed two exterior door windows at Cazenovia Park Casino, kicked in retaining walls and threw garbage around the park.

Courtesy: City of Buffalo

Courtesy: City of Buffalo

Courtesy: City of Buffalo

All in all, the damage is estimated at more than $5,000.

“The behavior is reprehensible and in addition to that, it’s really disheartening,” Councilman Chris Scanlon, who represents South Buffalo on the Common Council, told News 4. “These are incredible assets to people. They want to come out and enjoy their parks, but if people are destroying their assets, they can’t.”

The Department of Public Works is in-charge of cleaning up the mess left behind. Commissioner Nate Marton says buildings will close earlier now to hopefully deter this type of crime.

“These things take us out of our element of trying to maintain, prepare, and get parks clean and open,” Marton said.

The bathrooms at Cazenovia Park remain closed for repair. News 4 saw several families trying to access that building Monday night. They said they are frustrated.

“We used to come here as kids all the time. I bring my kids here, so it would be good if it was paid a little bit more attention to and kept up a little better,” Shannon Boeheim of West Seneca said. “I think when you have a lot of families who are trying to gather and be together and feel safe, the vandalism isn’t great. It doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel like I can just let my kids be around here.”

Scanlon says these incidents were caught on surveillance video, but so far, no arrests have been made. He also says money has been secured to re-design the casino building with future investment dollars to make that design a reality.

Still, some parents say they are concerned about safety and wouldn’t let their kids go to the park alone.

“South Buffalo was always the city of good neighbors and to hear that stuff is going on with the parks and actually finding out from you just now that the bathrooms have been vandalized, it’s heartbreaking,” Dan Hodur of South Buffalo said while watching his daughter’s soccer game. “Your expectation is that yes, you can have your kids go outside and play on a daily basis. The reality is there’s so many people out here that you can’t trust and you don’t want to do that. So it is tough at the end of the day.”

This is the second act of vandalism in area landmarks in recent months. In March, multiple displays at Patriots and Heroes Park on Transit Road in Williamsville were damaged in an act of vandalism.

20-year-old Michael Stasiuk of Lancaster was arrested in connection to that incident and is facing several charges. The park was re-dedicated last month.

Anyone with information on the Cazenovia Park vandalism is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.