CBP hiring officers for Buffalo Port of Entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– U.S. Customs and Border Protection are currently accepting applications to fill officer positions at the Buffalo Port of Entry.

An applicant for the position must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the U.S. for the past three years.

Applicants also must be referred for selection before their 40th birthday, unless you are a qualified veteran and have prior civilian federal law enforcement experience, and have a valid driver’s license.

CBP says applicants must pass an entrance exam, medical exam, physical fitness assessments, an interview, drug test, background investigation, and polygraph examination. CBP also offers paid training for candidates.

For more information on the position and job announcement visit www.cbp.gov/careers.

The current vacancy will close on August 30.