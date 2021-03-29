CBP officers at Peace Bridge seize more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Peace Bridge U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 1,227 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

Last Friday, CBP officers say they selected a commercial shipment that was declared as “paper towels and dishwater detergent” for additional examination.

ICYMI: On Friday, @CBP officers at the Port of Buffalo (Peace Bridge) discovered more than 1200 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment. #AlwaysVigilant Learn More➡️https://t.co/kci84TLn9m pic.twitter.com/hFXcfieGkL — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) March 29, 2021

A CBP canine search produced an alert on the pallets inside, and a subsequent physical inspection revealed multiple vacuum-sealed packages contained within the pallets, officers say.

The contents of the packages tested positive for properties of marijuana, CBP officials tell News 4.

CBP estimates the street value of the marijuana at more than $2.4 million.

“Nefarious actors go to great lengths to smuggle illegal contraband into the United States,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “The dedicated and hardworking staff at the Port of Buffalo continue to successfully use their training and expertise to protect our great Nation.”