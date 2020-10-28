CBP officers find heroin, pills in vehicle at Peace Bridge

This photo shows a general view of the Peace Bridge, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been turned over to Buffalo police after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers say he had narcotics at the Peace Bridge.

CBP officers stopped the outbound driver on Monday.

The man, who was only identified as a 30-year-old U.S. resident, did not have a valid ID when CBP officers questioned him.

While he was questioned, CBP officers say he admitted to having narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found half a gram of heroin within a number of small envelopes. Along with that, they say they found a small bag of 11 pills, which were identified as Subutex and Xanax.

According to officials, the driver did not have prescriptions for the pills.

At the time of this incident, the driver was on parole for previous felony convictions related to narcotics.

