CBP officers seize cocaine in two incidents at Peace Bridge over holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In two separate incidents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized just over 20 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of crack cocaine at the Peace Bridge over the weekend.

According to CBP officers, a 24-year-old Canadian claimed to be going to the KeyBank Center for the Sabres game on Friday.

He was referred for a secondary inspection after officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers found a small baggie on the floor next to the 24-year-old and an additional baggie in his wallet.

The substances tested positive for approximately 5.1 grams of cocaine.

On Saturday, a 48-year-old Canadian traveler claimed to be headed to Florida for a vacation when officers discovered powder-cocaine, crack-cocaine, and four Percocet pills after a secondary examination. The cocaine and crack-cocaine weighed approximately 22 grams.

Both subjects were arrested and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, according to CBP.