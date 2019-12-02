CBP officers seize cocaine in two incidents at Peace Bridge over holiday weekend

1  of  2
Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In two separate incidents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized just over 20 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of crack cocaine at the Peace Bridge over the weekend.

According to CBP officers, a 24-year-old Canadian claimed to be going to the KeyBank Center for the Sabres game on Friday.

He was referred for a secondary inspection after officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers found a small baggie on the floor next to the 24-year-old and an additional baggie in his wallet.

The substances tested positive for approximately 5.1 grams of cocaine.

On Saturday, a 48-year-old Canadian traveler claimed to be headed to Florida for a vacation when officers discovered powder-cocaine, crack-cocaine, and four Percocet pills after a secondary examination. The cocaine and crack-cocaine weighed approximately 22 grams.

Both subjects were arrested and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, according to CBP.

