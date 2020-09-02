CBP seizes $4,700 in counterfeit bills at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Yesterday, Customs and Border Protection officers seized $4,700 in counterfeit currency at the Peace Bridge.

Officials tell us CBP officers encountered a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man after he made a wrong turn onto the bridge.

The driver claimed to be a citizen of Yemen and a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.

CBP says he did not have proper ID and was taken for further inspection.

During the inspection, officers say they were able to verify the man was a resident of the U.S. and a citizen of Yemen.

While searching his vehicle, CBP officers found 47 counterfeit $100 bills stashed in a storage area on the door.

The seized currency was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, who will lead an investigation into the incident, officials tell News 4.

