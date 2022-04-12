BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says a wrong turn led to the discovery of a loaded shotgun at the Peace Bridge.

They say it was found on Tuesday. According to CBP, it happened when a 42-year-old driver heading for an address in Buffalo accidentally got onto the Peace Bridge.

A primary inspection turned up the shotgun and a secondary exam determined it was illegally possessed, CBP says.

The driver and the shotgun were turned over to New York State police.