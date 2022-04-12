BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says a wrong turn led to the discovery of a loaded shotgun at the Peace Bridge.
They say it was found on Tuesday. According to CBP, it happened when a 42-year-old driver heading for an address in Buffalo accidentally got onto the Peace Bridge.
A primary inspection turned up the shotgun and a secondary exam determined it was illegally possessed, CBP says.
The driver and the shotgun were turned over to New York State police.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.