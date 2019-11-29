CBS: Buffalo vs. Dallas game most-watched Thanksgiving Day game in 27 years

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after recovering a fumbled snap and getting a first down on the play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The Cowboys’ Maliek Collins (96) and Bills Jon Feliciano (76) look on during the play. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills fans had a big nationally televised win over Dallas to be thankful for yesterday, but CBS is also thankful for that game being the most-watched Thanksgiving Day fame in 27 years.

According to CBS Sports and Nielsen national ratings, the game averaged 32.538 million viewers, up 22% from last year’s Chicago vs. Detroit game on CBS, and up 7% from last year’s Washington vs. Dallas game in a similar time slot.

.@NFLonCBS Delivers Most-Watched Thanksgiving Day Game on CBS in 27 yearshttps://t.co/7asRUL9Q4C pic.twitter.com/G9PwS2MqIn — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 29, 2019

Viewership for yesterday’s matchup peaked with 35.453 million viewers from 7-7:15 p.m. EST.

CBS says this is also the most-watched regular-season game on any network in three years, and the most-watched television program since Super Bowl LIII programming on CBS.