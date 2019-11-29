CBS: Buffalo vs. Dallas game most-watched Thanksgiving Day game in 27 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills fans had a big nationally televised win over Dallas to be thankful for yesterday, but CBS is also thankful for that game being the most-watched Thanksgiving Day fame in 27 years.
According to CBS Sports and Nielsen national ratings, the game averaged 32.538 million viewers, up 22% from last year’s Chicago vs. Detroit game on CBS, and up 7% from last year’s Washington vs. Dallas game in a similar time slot.
Viewership for yesterday’s matchup peaked with 35.453 million viewers from 7-7:15 p.m. EST.
CBS says this is also the most-watched regular-season game on any network in three years, and the most-watched television program since Super Bowl LIII programming on CBS.