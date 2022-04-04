BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeff Pegues of CBS News joined News 4 at 4 Monday, to discuss his recent ride along with Buffalo Police in an effort to find out how some departments across the country are changing their approaches in dealing with rising crime rates. Pegues’ report will air Monday on CBS Evening News at 6:30 p.m.

“What is different here is the focus,” Pegues said. “When you have the FBI and local police — Buffalo Police, Erie County Police — working together, and what they’re trying to do, is approach crime this way: take the suspects, who are repeatedly committing crimes, off the streets and keep them off the streets. That’s been a problem in some cities.”

