BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continued Saturday, including in South Buffalo for the 28th Annual Old Neighborhood Parade.

The sights and sounds of the parade are all too familiar for those like Maggie Krug. The 72-year-old is deeply rooted in the community. She grew up in the First Ward.

“I love it. It is just so much fun. I love seeing all the families I grew up with because sometimes you don’t see them,” Krug explained.

Krug has walked in the parade for the past 20 years. It’s a tradition she shares with many in her family, including Emily Banko.

“I was probably six or seven when I walked in my first parade. And, we’ve been doing this for as long as I can remember,” Banko said.

Of course, you don’t have to be a seasoned parade pro to appreciate the event and what it signifies.

Reporter Ali Touhey: How many times have you done this parade?

Mary Kate O’Connell: One. This is it.

Mary Kate O’Connell may be a first-time participant, but she said the parade is the right place to celebrate her Irish heritage.

“There’s nothing better than living in Buffalo and to be a part of this is really pretty thrilling,” she said.