Celebrations underway for Buffalo Pulaski Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The General Pulaski Association hosted a special festival honoring Western New York’s Polish community on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday.

There was plenty of food and polka with a focus on Polish pride.

“We are accepting of everybody. Even if you’re not Polish, we want you to try our food. We want you to try our beverages, we want you to try our deserts. We want to be accepting of everybody,” said General Pulaski Association President Joseph Mikolaj Rej.

“Buffalo is one of the strongest Polish communities here. Not many people speak Polish. But they are definitely very much engaged in their Polish roots second, third, fourth generation,” said Adrian Kubicki, Consul General of the Republic of Poland.

The General Pulaski Association is already planning out next year’s festival and they’re looking to make it better than ever.