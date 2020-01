BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The long-break up of Cellino and Barnes is inching closer to completion.

We’re learning both Cellino and Barnes have agreed to split and have picked out the names for their new firms.

Ross Cellino’s attorney Terry Connors tells News 4 that the new firms will be called Cellino Law and the Barnes Firm.

We’ve also learned that the court will work out a time table for these new firms to be set-up next month.