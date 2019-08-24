Cellino & Barnes may be a step closer to splitting up

There’s a new development in the on-going feud between Cellino and Barnes.

One of the most successful personal injury firms in the country may be a step closer to splitting up.

A state appeals court upheld a judge’s ruling that could clear the way for the Cellino versus Barnes case to go to trial and supporting the judge’s call for a receiver to oversee Cellino and Barnes’ business affairs.

Attorneys tell us, Ross Cellino contends he and partner Steve Barnes are too much at odds to keep the business running as well as it should.

Barnes says the law firm is so profitable it is basically unthinkable that the firm can’t continue pulling in more than a million dollars a month. Cellino sued to break up the firm, Barnes filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

A State court judge ruled in Cellino’s favor, Barnes appealed to the State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division in Rochester, and the court ruled in Ross Cellino’s favor.

Stephen Barnes’ attorney, Christopher Berloth says they are now weighing their options following Justice Deborah Chimes ruling.

If Steve Barnes decides to appeal the ruling from Rochester, the next step would be taking the case to the State Court of Appeals. If not, they would argue the case on its merits in Justice Chimes’ court.

The appeals court also upheld Judge Chimes ruling setting up a receiver to oversee the Cellino and Barnes firm’s business affairs while the case is in litigation