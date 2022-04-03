BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Central Library in Buffalo began its showcase of the Odyssey Project exhibition Sunday, honoring veterans through photography.

The project tells the story of the challenges veterans face, from the images of 42 photographers who served. There was also a discussion for veterans and their families to learn the impacts of war and military service.

“I think there’s a lot of different ways you can say things,” said Brendan Bannon, founder of the Odyssey Project. “One can say things in words, and pictures and music. Ultimately, art gives you a way to address things that feel unspeakable.”

The Odyssey Project will be on display at the library until May 31.