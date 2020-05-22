1  of  2
Coronavirus
Chairwoman April Baskin handing out masks this evening

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin is riding on the “Live Well Erie Mobile Unit” van handing out masks.

These distributions are happening in several Buffalo communities.

Now until 5:30 p.m., the van will be outside the Delavan Grider Community Center.

Then it will move to the Elim Christian Fellowship until 6:30 p.m.

The last stop for tonight is the Imperial Food Market on Bailey Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Baskin will be giving out free masks in the Queen City tomorrow as well.

