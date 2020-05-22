Chairwoman April Baskin handing out masks this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin is riding on the “Live Well Erie Mobile Unit” van handing out masks.

These distributions are happening in several Buffalo communities.

Now until 5:30 p.m., the van will be outside the Delavan Grider Community Center.

Then it will move to the Elim Christian Fellowship until 6:30 p.m.

The last stop for tonight is the Imperial Food Market on Bailey Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Baskin will be giving out free masks in the Queen City tomorrow as well.