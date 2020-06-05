Chairwoman Baskin to Commissioner Lockwood: “Suspension is not enough”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“I understand from media accounts today that you have suspended (without pay) the two officers involved in this incident. Suspension is not enough,” Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin wrote to Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood on Friday.

Baskin addressed Lockwood in a letter regarding the viral video of BPD officers pushing 75-year-old Martin Gugino during yesterday’s demonstration in front of City Hall.

In her letter, the chairwoman urges Lockwood to fire the officers involved in the incident.

“Thank you for your immediate response in suspending the two officers. However, suspensions cannot be the extent of your action here,” Baskin wrote. “I am grateful to you for your daily sacrifices to protect the residents of our great city, and I pray fervently you will consider my offer and act on my request.”

She’s asking Lockwood to consider the impact of police brutality on the public’s trust as well.

“This incident could not have come at a worse time for our community,” she added.

Baskins says to Lockwood in her letter that she offers proactive support to finding measures toward reforming police use of force policies.

We’ve reached out to police for comment and are waiting to hear back.

You can read the letter to Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood in its entirety below:

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.