Chairwoman of Erie County Legislature held ham and turkey giveaway for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature April Baskin held a turkey and ham giveaway outside her district office on November 21.

Baskin says COVID-19 has hit the community hard, and it’s important to help those in need.

I mean Buffalo is the city of good neighbors right? We’re doing what we are supposed to do, and that helps each other out. I too have seen lots and lots of organizations offer an opportunity for residents of Buffalo and Erie to fill their tables this holiday season with food April Baskin, Chairwoman, Erie County Legislature

Christian Johnson, volunteer and CEO of Beautiful Brains, says “People are really struggling mentally financially, without being able to be with their loved ones this year and you know it’s so important that it takes a village.”

Organizers expected to help nearly 100 people.