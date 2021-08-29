Chalk artists show off their skills at Chalkfest Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of Western New York’s best chalk artists descended on Buffalo Riverworks this weekend.

The entertainment complex brought back its annual Chalkfest. Artists used the parking lot and even the silo walls as their canvases. This year’s theme was the 1980s.

Artists broke out all the icons including David Hasselhoff, Prince and the Crypt Keeper.

Nearly 160 artists took part in Chalkfest this weekend.