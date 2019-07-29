Chance the Rapper coming to Buffalo in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chance the Rapper will be making an appearance in Buffalo later this year.

The Grammy-award winning hip-hop artist will perform at the KeyBank Center on November 8.

Special guests will be announced at a later time.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardholders will be available from Monday at 1 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m.

Those looking to purchase tickets can get them at the KeyBank Center box office, go to tickets.com, or call 888-223-6000.