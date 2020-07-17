Charges dismissed against man tackled, arrested by police during protest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Myles Carter, who was tackled and arrested by police during a protest in Buffalo last month, had charges against him dismissed by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Carter appeared before a Buffalo City Court Judge this morning for arraignment on one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and one count of disorderly conduct.

However, DA John Flynn’s Office says the charges were “facially insufficient,” and were “unsupported by the information provided by law enforcement.”

Officials tell News 4 the conduct alleged in the complaints was not supported by the defendant’s actual described conduct.

New York State Police do have the ability to re-file charges properly, according to the DA’s Office.

If police do file charges, Flynn’s office will review the matter again.

