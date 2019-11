BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A non-profit charity that assists victims of sexual abuse is calling on Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone to resign.

Road to Recovery held a demonstration and news conference Monday morning during the meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

That event is in Baltimore.

Bishop Malone previously announced he will be in Rome this week for Ad Limina.

It’s held every five to seven years between the bishops of each province and the Pope.