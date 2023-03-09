BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up, Holly Cohen from the Buffalo Museum of Science joined us to share some safe fun kids can have with chemicals you’ve probably got around your house.
Take a look at the fun activity she showed News 4 in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Check out this colorful science experiment performed on Wake Up!
- Pizza Hut brings back ’90s-era mini basketballs for March Madness
- ECMC doctor speaks on kidney health awareness on World Kidney Day
- What happens when you stop taking Ozempic? Doctors explain long-term effects of weight loss, diabetes drug
- DeSantis book tops New York Times bestseller list
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.