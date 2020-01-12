Cheektowaga man charged after early morning shooting incident in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arrested shortly after police said he injured a man following a dispute which happened early Sunday morning on Main Street in Buffalo.

Anthony Jones, 44, was charged with first-degree assault after he was apprehended.

Police said officers responded at 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the 3000 block, where a 30-year-old male from Buffalo was hit by gunfire. Police said Jones was apprehended shortly therafter.

Police said the victim was treated at a Buffalo hospital and released.